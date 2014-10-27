MOSCOW Oct 27 Russia's central bank said on Monday it had conducted 113.64 billion roubles ($2.72 billion) worth of forex interventions to defend the rouble on Oct. 23.

The central bank releases its interventions data with a time lag. The rouble has been sliding on falling oil prices and broad risk aversion towards Russia because of its role in the Ukraine crisis. (1 US dollar = 41.7975 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)