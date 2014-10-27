MOSCOW Oct 27 Russia's central bank said on Monday it had shifted the rouble's trading band by 35 kopecks in the previous session, following market interventions to curb the pace of currency's decline.

As of Oct. 24, the rouble's new floating corridor extended from 38.05 to 47.05 against a dollar-euro basket, compared to 37.70 to 46.70 previously. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)