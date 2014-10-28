MOSCOW Oct 28 Russia's central bank said on Tuesday it had conducted 102.3 billion roubles ($2.42 billion) worth of forex interventions to defend the rouble on Oct. 24.

The central bank releases its interventions data with a time lag. The rouble has been sliding on falling oil prices and broad risk aversion towards Russia because of its role in the Ukraine crisis. (1 US dollar = 42.2600 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Lidia Kelly; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Winning)