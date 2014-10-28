MOSCOW Oct 28 Russia's central bank said on Tuesday it had shifted the rouble's trading band by 35 kopecks a day earlier, following market interventions to curb the pace of currency's decline.

As of Oct. 27, the rouble's new floating corridor extended from 38.40 to 47.40 against a dollar-euro basket, compared to 38.05 to 47.05 previously. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Winning)