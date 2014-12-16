MOSCOW Dec 16 The fall in the rouble is driven largely by emotions and a speculative mood, RIA news agency quoted Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for President Vladimir Putin, as saying on Tuesday.

"It is true that there is turbulence on the market, which can be largely explained by emotions and a speculative mood," he was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)