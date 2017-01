MOSCOW, July 21 The Russian rouble is starting to overstrengthen, which is hitting exports and leading to lower budget revenues, Kremlin economic aide Andrei Belousov told reporters on Thursday.

"From my point of view, today the rouble is starting to strengthen too much... This is lowering budget revenues and increases budget issues," he said. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Elena Fabrichnaya,; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Jason Bush)