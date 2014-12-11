MOSCOW Dec 11 The Russian rouble extended losses on Thursday after the central bank raised its key rate by 100 basis points, having hit a new historic low of 55 roubles per dollar on the Moscow Exchange earlier in the day.

At 1033 GMT, the rouble was 0.55 percent weaker at 55.15 against the dollar and 0.44 percent down at 68.55 against the euro. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)