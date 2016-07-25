MOSCOW, July 25 Russian Finance Ministry may
resume sales of foreign exchange from the country's reserve fund
in August to help bridge the fiscal gap, Interfax news agency
quoted Russian Deputy Finance Minister Maxim Oreshkin as saying
on Monday.
The current rate of the rouble corresponds to the balance of
payments and the oil price, RIA news agency quoted the official
as saying.
Oreshkin also said the ministry does not rule out placing
more Eurobonds this year and is ready to raise more debt on the
domestic market if there is demand for Russia's OFZ bonds, TASS
reported.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)