MOSCOW, April 21 Russian Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin told a state TV channel on Friday that the appreciation of the rouble was supporting economic growth at the moment.

In his comments to the Rossiya 24 TV channel, he also said that Russia's state-owned shipping conglomerate Sovcomflot would get part of the proceeds from its own privatisation which is planned for June. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)