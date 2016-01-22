MOSCOW Jan 22 Russian President Vladimir Putin does not have any emergency meetings planned on the situation with the rouble currency or oil markets, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

The rouble slid to an all-time low on Thursday of 86 roubles per dollar, but rebounded on Friday in line with higher global oil prices. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)