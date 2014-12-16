MOSCOW Dec 16 Russia's rouble extended losses in afternoon trading on Tuesday, moving first beyond 68 to the dollar and then beyond 69 to the dollar for the first time.

At 1107 GMT, the rouble was around 6.6 percent weaker than the previous close against the dollar on the Moscow Exchange at 68.70 roubles per dollar. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Lidia Kelly)