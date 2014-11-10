MOSCOW Nov 10 Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov on Monday said the central bank was a little late with its decision to abolish the floating corridor and allow the rouble to float.

Siluanov also said his ministry would start holding forex deposit auctions with about $1 billion on offer on Nov. 17, and aim at some $3 billion or more by the end of the year. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, writing by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Jason Bush)