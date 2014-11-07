MOSCOW Nov 7 Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday that he expected the rouble to start firming soon, the RIA news agency reported.

The rouble slid over 3 percent in early trade on Friday, weakening beyond 48 roubles per dollar for the first time, but has trimmed losses since.

Siluanov said he considers the rouble's slump to be driven by speculative moves by market players. He added that the central bank has enough foreign exchange reserves to react swiftly to support the rouble.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Alexei Kalmykov; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)