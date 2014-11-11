MOSCOW Nov 11 The rouble trimmed losses on Tuesday afternoon after the central bank said it was limiting banking-sector rouble liquidity by temporarily cutting the size of its foreign exchange swap operations.

At 1122 GMT, the rouble was down around 1.3 percent versus the dollar at 46.41, strengthening by almost 1 percent after the central bank move, which is aimed at helping the currency market stabilise. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)