April 9 Rusagro says:
Recommendation of board is to pay dividends for 2014, with a
total pay out 5,063,256,112.61 Russian roubles.
Given the company has already paid interim dividends for the
first half of 2014, with a total pay-out 2,000,029,236.96
Russian roubles, the distributed amount is 3,063,226,875.65
RUR (or $55,360,055.44).
Given the company owns 2,212,648 of its own GDRs (5 GDRs
represent 1 share), which will be excluded from dividend
distribution, the dividend will be 130.03 roubles or $2.35
(gross) per ordinary share or 26.01 roubles or $0.47 (gross) per
GDR.
