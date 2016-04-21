(Adds details on investors, bookrunners)
By Olga Popova
MOSCOW, April 21 Russian farming conglomerate
Rusagro launched a secondary share offering on
Thursday which will test foreign appetite for Russian assets.
Share sales by Russian companies have been rare since
Western sanctions imposed in 2014 over Ukraine cut access to
foreign capital markets and after a sharp drop in global oil
prices, the lifeblood of the country's economy, cooled interest
in Russia's assets.
Rusagro, which produces sugar, pork and fats and has
ambitious expansion plans, is the first Russian company to try
to sell new shares in about six months, since retailer Lenta
raised $150 million in October 2015.
In February, a unit of China Investment Corporation sold its
stake in Moscow Exchange on the market and lender
Promsvyazbank started this month book building for a
share placement by an existing shareholder.
"We are counting on foreign investors," a source close to
Rusagro's offering said.
Rusagro said that Vadim Moshkovich, its controlling
beneficial shareholder, planned to purchase up to around $100
million of newly issued global depositary receipts.
State-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund was also
rumoured to buy into the issue, a financial market source said
without providing details.
Shares in Rusagro have risen by 220 percent over the past
two years as the company ramped up output and revenues, helped
by import restrictions and higher sugar prices.
Rusagro intends to use the net proceeds from the offering
for funding of investment projects, including a pig breeding
complex in Russia's Far East and greenhouse facilities in
central Russia, it said in a statement.
It also plans to modernise the recently acquired Razgulay
sugar plants and may make more acquisitions, it said.
J.P. Morgan, UBS and VTB Capital are acting as joint global
coordinators and bookrunners in connection with the offering.
A financial market source said the bookbuilding will be
completed on April 27 with pricing on April 28.
(Additional reporting and writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing
by Elaine Hardcastle)