MOSCOW, June 19 Russia's RUSAL
, the world's biggest aluminium producer, said on
Tuesday the Export-Import Bank of China would help it finance
its up to $850 million greenfield project in Eastern Siberia.
"The agreement between RUSAL and China Eximbank foresees the
possibility of joint cooperation on financing of RUSAL project
for construction of a new anode factory in the Irkutsk Region,"
RUSAL said in a statement.
The plant will supply RUSAL's aluminium smelters in Eastern
Siberia which are able to meet China's growing demand for
aluminium, RUSAL said.
Anodes are used in electrolysis process to produce
aluminium.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)