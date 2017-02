MOSCOW Oct 12 Russia's aluminium giant RUSAL said on Friday it mulls a tie-up with unnamed Chinese partners to build an aluminium smelter in Siberia.

The statement did not say when the smelter could be built.

The smelter's design capacity is estimated at 800,000 tonnes per year, RUSAL said. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)