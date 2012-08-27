(Adds RUSAL comment)

MOSCOW Aug 27 SUAL Partners, a co-owner of Russia's RUSAL, the world's largest aluminium producer, said on Monday it opposed RUSAL's plan to shut down some aluminium capacities.

RUSAL would cut capacity 3 percent by the year-end and was taking a charge on its investment in Africa, as it grapples with weak prices and rising power costs, the company said earlier on Monday.

SUAL's representatives in RUSAL's board voted against this capacity cut programme last week, SUAL said in a statement on Monday.

RUSAL called the SUAL statement "confusing and contradictory."

In a statement, RUSAL said SUAL representatives on its board had "on several occasions over the last six months ... brought up the question of curtailing the inefficient capacities at (RUSAL's) smelters, pushing management to develop and approve the curtailment programme."

RUSAL, which produces 9 percent of the world's primary aluminium, has been hurt by persistently weak prices for the metal used in drink cans, car parts, planes and iPads. Slack demand and overproduction have pushed prices near two-year lows.

SUAL Partners owns 15.8 percent shares stake in RUSAL, which is controlled by Russia's businessman Oleg Deripaska. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Steve Gutterman; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin and Richard Chang)