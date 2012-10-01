MOSCOW Oct 1 Matthias Warnig, a former East German Secret agent turned investment banker who has known Russian President Vladimir Putin since the 1990s, has been appointed chairman of Russia's RUSAL, replacing Barry Cheung, who resigned.

Cheung, the chairman of the Hong Kong Mercantile Exchange, will remain on the board as an independent director, RUSAL, the world's largest aluminium company, said in a statement.

"Mr. Cheung confirmed that he has no disagreements with the board, nor are there any matters relating to his resignation as the chairman of the Board that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the company," RUSAL said in a statement. (Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Gleb Bryanski)