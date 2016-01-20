BRIEF-Allergan says it has entered into a clinical trial agreement with Novartis to conduct a phase 2b study
* Announced it has entered into a clinical trial agreement with Novartis to conduct a phase 2b study, using Allergan's Cenicriviroc
MOSCOW Jan 20 Aluminium prices are unlikely to continue to decline, Oleg Deripaska, president of Russian aluminium giant Rusal, told Rossiya 24 television on Wednesday.
Aluminium was trading at $1,471 per tonne on the London Metal Exchange on Wednesday. Citi bank cut its 2016 aluminium forecast to $1,435 a tonne. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
HOUSTON/PUNTO FIJO, Venezuela, April 18 In the scorching heat of the Caribbean Sea, workers in scuba suits scrub crude oil by hand from the hull of the Caspian Galaxy, a tanker so filthy it can't set sail in international waters.