MOSCOW May 25 Russian aluminium producer Rusal
has entered into a new syndicated pre-export finance
facility agreement for $1.7 billion which it will use to
refinance debt, it said on Thursday.
Hong Kong-listed Rusal, the world's second-largest
aluminium producer, also said it had agreed with its lenders "a
new approach to the calculation of certain covenants".
Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska controls 48 percent of Rusal
through his En+ Group, which also manages his hydro power
businesses. En+ plans to raise $2 billion in listings in London
and Moscow in June, sources told Reuters.
"During the syndication process the commitments received
exceeded $2 billion, due to strong support from the lenders. The
final facility amount was reduced to $1.7 billion in line with
the company's actual needs to refinance its indebtedness," Rusal
said in a statement.
The interest rate for the credit line is three-month Libor+3
percent per annum and the maturity is five years with the
repayment starting in two years.
It said its total net debt to core earnings covenant will be
calculated with the exclusion of debt secured by Rusal's stake
in a miner Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) and the
dividends Rusal gets from the company.
Conditions for the dividend payment have also been further
aligned to Rusal's dividend policy adopted in August 2015, with
the amount of dividend to reach up to 15 percent of covenant
EBITDA, which includes Nornickel's dividends.
"In addition, the 'cash sweep' mechanism and corresponding
restrictions to be cancelled," Rusal said.
En+ has said that rouble revenues from power sales support
repayment of its rouble debts, while Rusal's dollar-denominated
dividend supports its dollar debt payments.
