MOSCOW Dec 21 Russia's Rusal, the world's top aluminium producer, said on Monday it had appointed Chris Evans as project director for price benchmarking.

Rusal added that the appointment "represents our commitment to play a leading role in evaluating alternative price discovery mechanisms... as well as to effectively contribute to the many changes that are taking place with existing exchange traded benchmarks".

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Jack Stubbs)