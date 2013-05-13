* Q1 2013 results on Tuesday, May 14 * Recurring Q1 net profit seen at $47 mln MOSCOW, May 13 UC RUSAL, the world's largest aluminium producer, will report a recurring net profit of $47 million in the first quarter after a net loss a quarter earlier, a Reuters poll of 10 banks and brokerages showed on Monday. "The results should be positively affected by a higher average realized price on aluminium resulting from the increased LME spot price in the period," Alfa Bank said in a note. The poll showed a wide range of forecasts, with analysts taking into consideration profits of Norilsk Nickel, in which RUSAL owns 27.8 percent. RUSAL, which has a primary listing in Hong Kong and secondary listings in Paris and Moscow, also includes the re-evaluation of energy supply contracts and other non-cash items in its recurring bottom-line figure. "Although we expect to see some minor quarter-on-quarter improvements, the subsequent results for the first half of 2013 could well be unimpressive due to the major aluminium price weakness in the second quarter of 2013," VTB Capital said in a note. According to Alfa bank, the key topics of interest will be guidance for the next quarter and for the full year, as well as updates on proposed capacity closures. Following is the summary of forecasts for the first quarter of 2013 (all figures are in millions of dollars): Revenue EBITDA* Net profit** Average 2,657 224 47 Median 2,653 242 42 Minimum 2,624 142 -52 Maximum 2,689 246 146 Q4 2012 2,624 221 -151 Q1 2012 2,882 237 94 * Adjusted. ** Recurring net profit is defined as adjusted net profit plus the company's net effective share in Norilsk Nickel results. Contributors to the poll: Citi, Alfa bank, Bernstein Research, VTB Capital, BCS Investment Bank, Deutsche Bank, Nomos Bank, JP Morgan, Renaissance Capital and Sberbank CIB. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Mark Potter)