* Second-quarter results due on Monday, Aug 19 * Analysts expect further fall in aluminium prices MOSCOW, Aug 15 Rusal, the world's largest aluminium producer, is expected to report a recurring net loss of $142 million in the second quarter, against a profit of $19 million in the previous three months, a Reuters poll of seven banks and brokerages showed on Thursday. "We expect a further decline in profitability ... due to the ongoing decline in aluminium prices: the benchmark in the second quarter fell by $190 per tonne to $1,902 per tonne," Sberbank analysts said in a note, forecasting a further price fall in the third quarter. The profitability of the Russian company, which has a primary listing in Hong Kong and secondary listings in Paris and Moscow, was seen falling to 6 percent, against 9 percent in the first quarter. Following is the summary of forecasts for the second quarter of 2013 (all figures are in millions of dollars): Revenue EBITDA* EBITDA Net margin profit/loss* (pct) * Average 2,479 150 6 -142 Median 2,485 155 6 -165 Minimum 2,405 128 5 -325 Maximum 2,528 167 7 -31 Q2 2012 2,830 327 12 -37 Q1 2013 2,682 242 9 19 * Adjusted. ** Recurring net profit is defined as adjusted net profit plus the company's net effective share in Norilsk Nickel results. Poll contributors: Sberbank CIB, Barclays Bank, VTB Capital, BCS, Nomos, Morgan Stanley and Renaissance Capital (Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by David Goodman)