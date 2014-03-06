BRIEF-Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd says FY net profit attributable RMB7.94 billion
* FY net profit attributable to equity holders of bank RMB7.94 billion versus RMB7.22 billion
(Company corrects amount to $5 billion from $6 billion)
LONDON, March 6 Russia's aluminium giant Rusal has got an approval to refinance $5 billion debt with the country's largest lender Sberbank, Rusal Deputy Chief Executive Oleg Mukhamedshin told Reuters.
"We have finished our discussions and we have credit approval," Mukhamedshin said. "So currently we are finalising the ... process." (Reporting by Susan Thomas and Polina Devitt; editing by Jane Baird and David Evans)
WASHINGTON, March 17 U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday met with a dozen conservative Republicans from the House of Representatives and said all of them were now planning to support the bill to replace Obamacare after previously opposing or questioning it.
* Reports net asset value (NAV) as of March 15 at 0.1711 euro ($0.1839) per share