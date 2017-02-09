MOSCOW Feb 9 Russia's Onexim group, which manages assets of tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov, is considering selling a part of its stake in Russian aluminium producer Rusal in an accelerated book building process, two banking sources and one industry source told Reuters on Thursday.

One of the banking sources said that Onexim, which owns 17 percent in Hong Kong-listed Rusal, was considering selling around 5 percent in the company.

Onexim declined to comment. Rusal was not immidiately available to comment.

All the three sources said that the accelerated book building was planned to take place in the nearest future. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, Olga Popova, Anastasia Lyrchikova and Katya Golubkova; editing by Andrey Ostroukh)