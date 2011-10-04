MOSCOW Oct 4 Russian hydroelectric power giant RusHydro (HYDRq.L) has cut its power output forecast growth for 2011 to between 7 and 8 percent from an earlier target of 11-15 percent, the company said in a presentation for investors.

It also said that the company's management may recommend the board to pay a dividend on 2011 results. RusHydro paid 2.49 billion roubles ($76.37 million) in dividend on 2010 results, its first dividend payout since 2007. ($1 = 32.604 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Nastya Lyrchikova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by John Bowker)