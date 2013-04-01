MOSCOW, April 1 Russian state-controlled hydroelectric power producer RusHydro reported on Monday a 25.5 billion rouble ($820.35 million) net loss for last year due to revaluation charges, compared to a net profit of 29.5 billion roubles in 2011.

Adjusted net profit came in at 31.8 billion roubles, the company said, down 31 percent, year-on-year, and below a 25.3 billion rouble Reuters poll forecast.

Revenues decreased 18 percent to 305.8 billion roubles, RusHydro said in a statement. ($1 = 31.0844 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)