MOSCOW Jan 29 Russia's largest hydropower producer, RusHydro , said on Thursday its electricity generation dropped 12.1 percent in the fourth quarter, year-on-year, to around 27 billion kilowatt hours.

Power generation in 2014 as a whole declined 8.5 percent to 113.6 billion kilowatt hours, the company said in a statement, adding the results were impacted by lower water inflow.

Water inflow to its main power stations' reservoirs is expected to be normal or slightly higher than normal in the first quarter of 2015, Rushydro said. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)