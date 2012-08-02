MOSCOW Aug 2 Russian state-controlled hydroelectric power producer RusHydro said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit more than halved, year-on-year, to stand at 10.65 billion roubles ($329.14 million).

In the first quarter of 2011, RusHydro made 25.86 billion roubles in net profit.

The company added on Thursday its first-quarter revenue was down to 85.2 billion roubles from 169.9 billion roubles in the first three months of 2011. ($1 = 32.3572 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)