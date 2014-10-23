UPDATE 5-At least 40 Somali refugees killed by air strike off Yemen coast-UNHCR
* IOM aware of survivors brought to Hodeidah (Updates death toll, adds UNHCR confirmation, paragraphs 1-3, )
MOSCOW Oct 23 Russia's largest hydropower producer, RusHydro said on Thursday its electricity production in the third quarter was down 9.7 percent to 25.7 billion kilowatt hours (kWh), year-on-year.
The company added that in nine months, electricity production was down by 7.3 percent to 86.6 billion kWh.
(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
* IOM aware of survivors brought to Hodeidah (Updates death toll, adds UNHCR confirmation, paragraphs 1-3, )
BEIJING, March 18 China and Saudi Arabia will increase their cooperation in the oil sector, including in Saudi oil exports to China, the two countries said in a joint communique issued on Saturday at the end of Saudi Arabian King Salman's visit to Beijing.
DUBAI, March 18 Saudi Arabia's King Salman, who was on an official tour in Asia, has left China to head back to his kingdom, the state news agency SPA reported on Friday.