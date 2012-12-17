MOSCOW Dec 17 Russia's state-controlled hydroelectric company Rushydro is in talks with state energy holding company Rosneftegaz to sell 5 percent of Interrao energy group to finance its investment programme, Rushydro's CEO said on Monday.

"We have filed our suggestions to Rosneftegaz," Yevgeny Dod told reporters on Monday, adding that he was hopeful to close the deal by year end.

Rushydro is part of the government's privatisation plan and its board was divided over whether it should raise 50 billion roubles ($1.63 billion) in recapitalisation cash for investment through an additional share issue. Five of the 13 Rushydro members of the board offered resignations last week in a split over the planned share issue.

Rushydro expects substantial growth in 2012 dividends, Dod added. ($1 = 30.7349 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; editing by Megan Davies)