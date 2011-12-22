MOSCOW Dec 22 Ruspetro, an oil company with Russian assets, has opened the order book for an initial public offering, but will not close the deal until next year, a source close to the offering said on Thursday.

The company was considering a premium listing in London, the source said. Bookbuilding had been under way for several weeks.

"This year there will be no deal, but there is hope of completing it at the beginning of next year," the source said, adding volatile markets spurred potential investors to scale back operations ahead of the holidays more quickly than usual.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Renaissance Capital have been appointed as organisers of the float, which is expected to raise $300 million.

Ruspetro, which owns oil assets in Siberia, is one of several Russian resources company seeking liquidity and international profile on the UK's index.

Two Russian companies that recently floated in London, precious metals miner Polymetal and steel maker Evraz , became the first Russian companies in the FTSE 100 when they started trading on the index on Monday.

Others queuing up for London IPOs include Polyus Gold , which is still in the process of gaining approval for a listing, potash firm Uralkali and Eurasia Drilling , which have both expressed interest in full London listings. (Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Jodie Ginsberg)