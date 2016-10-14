Irish fin min says AIB share sale likely in May or June
DUBLIN, Jan 26 Ireland will likely sell a 25 percent stake in state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) in May or June, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.
MOSCOW Oct 14 Russian mid-sized oil company Russneft said in its documents:
* Swiss commodities trader Glencore holds 23.5 percent stake in Russneft;
* Glencore accounted for 37 percent of Russneft hydrocarbon sales in 2015;
* Russneft received 2.8 billion roubles ($45 million) in pre-payment from a VTB unit for oil supplies by one of Russneft's units;
* Russneft may leave its projects in Mauritania and Azerbaijan. ($1 = 62.2255 roubles) (Moscow Newsroom)
DUBLIN, Jan 26 Ireland will likely sell a 25 percent stake in state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) in May or June, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/DUBAI, Jan 24 Oil and gas company Saudi Aramco has invited banks to pitch for an advisory position on what is expected to be the world's biggest initial public offering, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
MOSCOW, Jan 24 Russian consumer lender TCS Group is considering holding a secondary public offering (SPO) of its shares in the coming months, three financial market sources told Reuters on Tuesday.