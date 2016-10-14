MOSCOW Oct 14 Russian mid-sized oil company Russneft said in its documents:

* Swiss commodities trader Glencore holds 23.5 percent stake in Russneft;

* Glencore accounted for 37 percent of Russneft hydrocarbon sales in 2015;

* Russneft received 2.8 billion roubles ($45 million) in pre-payment from a VTB unit for oil supplies by one of Russneft's units;

* Russneft may leave its projects in Mauritania and Azerbaijan. ($1 = 62.2255 roubles) (Moscow Newsroom)