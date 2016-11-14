MOSCOW Nov 14 Russia's tycoon Mikhail
Gutseriyev and his family are planning to sell up to 20 percent
of ordinary shares in a mid-sized oil company Russneft in an
initial public offering (IPO) by the end of 2016, Russneft said
in a statement on Monday.
The share that Gutseriyev and his family, who own the
controlling stake in Russneft, are planning to sell on the
Moscow Exchange account for 15 percent of Russneft share
capital.
The Gutseriyev's family controls 75 percent of Russneft
share capital, or 67 percent of all ordinary shares, while the
rest belongs to commodities trader Glencore.
