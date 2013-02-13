BRIEF-Bahrain Flour Mills signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International
* Signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFI2ql) Further company coverage: )
NOVO-OGARYOVO Feb 13 U.S. oil major ExxonMobil and Russia's Rosneft have agreed to study the possiblity of building a plant to liquefy gas from their Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project off Russia's Pacific coast, Stephen Greenlee, president of ExxonMobil Exploration, said on Wednesday.
Sakhalin 1 has significant gas reserves but the Exxon-led consortium, operated under production-sharing-agreement, has not found a way to monetise them through exports.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier on Wednesday Russia could consider ways to gradullay liberalise LNG (liquefied natural gas) exports, raising a prospect of exporting the reserves without selling them through export monopoly Gazprom.
HOUSTON, March 5 The biggest names in the oil world come together this week for the largest industry gathering since the end of a two-year price war that pitted Middle East exporters against the firms that drove the shale energy revolution in the United States.
WASHINGTON - A spokesman for Barack Obama rejects claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that the then-president had wiretapped Trump in October during the late stages of the presidential election campaign, saying it was "simply false." (USA-TRUMP/OBAMA (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV), moved, by David Shepardson, 917 words)