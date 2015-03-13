MOSCOW, March 13 The governor of Russia's oil
and natural gas-rich island of Sakhalin in the country's far
east has been charged with large-scale bribery involving an
energy company, investigators said on Friday.
The Investigative Committee, which reports directly to
President Vladimir Putin, said Alexander Khoroshavin received
more than $5.6 million in bribes as governor to facilitate
business activities for an energy company called Energostroi.
Under Russia's Criminal Code, he could be fined or jailed
for up to 15 years.
Khoroshavin, whose term as governor began in 2007 and is due
to expire in 2016, was arrested last week in Sakhalin and flown
handcuffed to Moscow. He declared his innocence in a pre-trial
hearing and asked to be released on bail under house arrest.
The case comes as Russia's two top energy giants, Rosneft
and Gazprom, have been engaged in a court
battle over access to Gazprom's pipelines for a liquefied
natural gas (LNG) plant in Sakhalin that Rosneft wants to build
with ExxonMobil.
Investigators said raids on his houses, including one in
Moscow, had found large sums of money, jewellery, expensive
watches and phones.
Corruption has long been rife in Russia, even under Soviet
rule. Transparency International ranked the country 136th in its
2014 Corruption Perception Index, just behind Nigeria.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Thomas Grove and
Tom Heneghan)