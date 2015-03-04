MOSCOW, March 4 Alexander Khoroshavin, the governor of Russia's Far Eastern island of Sakhalin, has been placed under investigation, the regional administration said on its website on Wednesday.

Media reports said Khoroshavin had been detained in Sakhalin and was being taken to Moscow.

A source in the regional oil and gas industry confirmed the arrest. Police declined comment, and Khoroshavin's administration was not immediately available for comment.

"Checks have been made about the governor. He has been detained," RIA Novosti news agency cited a regional government source as saying.

No further details were available.

The case comes as Russia's two top energy giants have been engaged in a court battle over access to Gazprom for Rosneft's future liquefied natural gas plant it wants to build jointly with ExxonMobil in Sakhalin. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)