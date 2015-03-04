(Adds court ruling on arrest)
MOSCOW, March 4 The governor of Russia's far
eastern island of Sakhalin has been arrested in Moscow in
connection with a bribery case, local news agencies reported on
Wednesday.
The arrest of Alexander Khoroshavin came only hours after
Russia's Investigation Committee, which reports directly to
President Vladimir Putin, said searches of his homes - including
one in Moscow - had found large sums of money, jewellery,
expensive watches and phones.
A Moscow court ordered Khoroshavin to be held until April
27, the TASS news agency reported. An adviser was also arrested
on allegations of bribery.
"The mere fact of a criminal case against such high-level
statesmen confirms the state's determination to fight
corruption," the Committee said in a statement.
The Investigation Committee was launched in 2011 by
presidential order to handle high-profile cases.
Corruption in Russia has been rampant in post-Soviet years.
Transparency International has ranked Russia 127th in its 2013
Corruption Perception Index, only a few notches up from a year
earlier.
Khoroshavin, who declared his innocence during the hearing,
had asked to be released on bail under house arrest.
His term as governor is due to expire in 2016. Russian media
have reported that he agreed with the Kremlin to bring forward
the next governor's election to this autumn.
