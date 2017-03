MILAN, June 18 Russia's Sakhalin II liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant awarded four cargoes in a recent tender, to Shell, Gazprom and Japanese trading house Marubeni, trade sources said.

The export plant launched a tender to sell four LNG cargoes several weeks ago.

Marubeni acquired its cargo on behalf of Japanese utility Kyushu Electric, three traders said.

One source said Gazprom took receipt of two cargoes. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Pravin Char)