MOSCOW Feb 1 Sakhalin-2, Russia's sole liquefied natural gas (LNG) production plant, has cut production of LNG due to a technical glitch, a spokeswoman for the company told Reuters on Monday.

She said production had been curtailed in order to "optimise the work of the Lunskaya production platform". She declined to comment on the scale of the production decline. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)