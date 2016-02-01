(Adds no impact expected on Sakhalin's 12-cargo LNG tender)

MOSCOW Feb 1 Sakhalin-2, Russia's sole liquefied natural gas (LNG) production plant, has cut production of LNG due to a technical glitch, a spokeswoman for the company told Reuters on Monday.

She said production had been curtailed in order to "optimise the work of the Lunskaya production platform". She declined to comment on the scale of the production cut.

A trader with knowledge of the matter said Sakhalin-2 had declared force majeure on exports and that a few spot LNG cargo loadings may be deferred to a later date.

The trader added that an LNG tender issued by the project to sell 12 cargoes for delivery between April and March 2017 would likely be unaffected by the disruption.

