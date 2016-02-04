MOSCOW Feb 4 Sakhalin-2, Russia's sole liquefied natural gas (LNG) production plant, expects maintenance works related to a Jan. 26 technical fault at its gas compressor to last until March, a spokeswoman for the company told Reuters on Thursday.

She declined to comment on estimated cuts in production and exports, saying the company was trying to minimise the impact of the fault on LNG exports.

A trader familiar with the situation had said Sakhalin-2 declared force majeure on exports and several spot LNG cargo loadings could be deferred to a later date. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)