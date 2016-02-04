MOSCOW Feb 4 Sakhalin-2, Russia's sole
liquefied natural gas (LNG) production plant, expects
maintenance works related to a Jan. 26 technical fault at its
gas compressor to last until March, a spokeswoman for the
company told Reuters on Thursday.
She declined to comment on estimated cuts in production and
exports, saying the company was trying to minimise the impact of
the fault on LNG exports.
A trader familiar with the situation had said Sakhalin-2
declared force majeure on exports and several spot LNG cargo
loadings could be deferred to a later date.
