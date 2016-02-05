UK GAS-Prompt prices rise slightly on higher demand

LONDON, April 18 British prompt gas prices rose slightly on Tuesday morning as demand rose well above normal levels for this time of year. * The within-day contract rose by 0.35 pence to 38.90 pence per therm at 0833 GMT. * Day-ahead gas was 0.26 pence higher at 39.05 pence per therm. * The system was almost balanced, with demand forecast at around 265 million cubic metres (mcm) and flows at 264 mcm/day. * However, National Grid data shows demand is around 40 mcm above the seasonal n