By Thomas Grove
| MOSCOW, July 17
MOSCOW, July 17 U.S. sanctions on Russia's
defence firms took aim at the most iconic names of Soviet and
Russian weaponry, hitting their exports and punishing the makers
of arms used by pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.
Kalashnikov, which makes the machine guns used in conflicts
from Afghanistan to Africa, and Almaz-Antey, one of Russia's
highest profile firms that produced arms for Syria's President
Bashar al-Assad, were among eight weapons makers named by the
U.S. Treasury.
Targeted by some of the toughest measures taken by the White
House in the latest round of sanctions, the firms will be cut
off from dollar trade, after U.S. institutions were forbidden
from carrying out transactions with them.
The move could hit Russia's standing as the world's second
largest arms exporter.
AK-series machine guns are ubiquitous across eastern
Ukraine, where separatists are also armed with an array of
rocket-propelled grenades and anti-tank missiles of the type
produced by Russian firms.
A day after the United States announced its latest
sanctions, Ukraine's government accused militants in the east of
the country of shooting down a Malaysian passenger jet, killing
all 295 people aboard.
The other firms named in the U.S. sanctions list are:
Bazalt, Kret radio-electronic technologies, Sozvezdie, NPO
Mashinostroyenia, KBP Instrument Design Bureau and
Uralvagonzavod.
"The arms firm sanctions were among the only old school
sanctions there were," said Samuel Charap, a senior fellow at
the International Institute for Strategic Studies.
"These are actual sanctions, they are blanket asset freezes
and transaction bans."
The sanctions complicate the dollar-based exports of the
firms and any potential imports of component parts, Charap said,
as dollar transactions are carried out with a U.S.-based
correspondent bank.
"Russia could easily evade these sanctions, but nonetheless
it will complicate matters and force them to take extra steps
with extra costs to their business," he said.
Russia's arms firms, which exported more than $13 billion
last year, carry an emotional weight for Russians who see in
them the scientific and military might that once made the Soviet
Union a superpower on a par with the United States.
As part of plans to revamp Russia's fighting forces,
President Vladimir Putin has promised to pour $600 billion into
the arms industry to revamp its weaponry and catch up with
Western defence technology.
LOOPHOLES
Putin's plans are unlikely to be affected, observers say.
Exports account for only a part of the firms' sales, the lion's
share of which often come from the army's procurement budget or
government funding.
"All their funding for modernisation comes from Russian
banks or the Russian government, so here this round of sanctions
may not hurt that much," said independent defence analyst Thomas
Golts.
Funds for research and design aimed at helping Russia catch
up with Western arms technology also show no sign of slowing,
and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev promised more money to
support the defence budget after the sanctions were announced.
"The Americans did not stop the rearmament programme of
Russia's army and navy and did not undermine the export
potential of our defence industry," Dmitry Rogozin, Medvedev's
deputy in charge of the country's defence industry, wrote on
Twitter.
"Washington's sanctions against Russia's leading defence
enterprises are illegal and only show the dishonest competition
of the United States on the arms market," he wrote.
The United States' arms exports made up 30 percent of global
arms sales between 2008-12, according to the Stockholm
International Peace Research Institute.
One potential loophole that Russian defence firms may be
able to use in their exports is their relationship with state
arms export monopoly Rosoboronexport, which oversees individual
firms' sales to various countries - from Indonesia to India.
Rosoboronexport itself was not sanctioned.
The sanctions however may wipe out a deal Kalashnikov signed
at the beginning of this year to deliver 80,000 to 200,000 guns
a year for the next five years to U.S. importer Russian Weapons
Company.
"We're still trying to determine what will happen with our
partners and contracts," said Kalashnikov spokeswoman Yekaterina
Bonni.
The sanctions' real danger to the Russian arms firms lie in
their ability to force other European arms firms to follow suit
and freeze the numerous areas of partnership crucial to Russia's
modernisation project.
Russia has already sent seamen to train on two French-built
Mistral helicopter carriers which Moscow bought in a 2.1 billion
euro contract meant to give Russia a peek into what gives
Western technology its edge. France pressed ahead with the deal
despite pressure from Washington.
Other contracts with Europe include German Rheinmetall's
partnership with a Russian company to build a combat training
centre in western Russia.
"The real problems are yet to come," said Ruslan Pukhov,
director of Moscow-based defence think tank CAST.
"If this is just the beginning, a prelude and Washington
continues to pressure Europe into tangible sanctions that cut
off cooperation between Russian and European defence firms, that
could be dangerous," he said.
($1 = 34.9140 Russian Roubles)
