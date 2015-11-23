(Adds detail on Lukoil sanctions)
By Gareth Gore and Michael Turner
MOSCOW/LONDON, Nov 20 (IFR) - US and European sanctions are
inadvertently providing a boost to the same Russian companies
they are supposed to punish, with some in Russia boasting the
restrictions have triggered a reworking of the local financial
system that has made access to funding cheaper and easier.
At the heart of the financial rewiring are domestic banks
such as Sberbank and VTB. Despite being barred from global
capital markets, both have seen a surge in corporate deposits as
Russian companies fearful of an escalation in Western financial
sanctions repatriate cash piles held abroad.
As well as providing sanctioned banks with a cheap source of
hard currency, such inflows have ironically put the Russian
banking system in a better position to help other companies shut
out of global markets, either because they are directly subject
to sanctions or because investor appetite for their debt has
dried up.
"Now sanctions are in place, more and more corporates
realise that there is a risk their name could appear on the list
and we saw a highly accelerated withdrawal of foreign currency
liquidity from foreign banks and a growth of corporate deposits
in Russia," said Herbert Moos, deputy president at VTB.
The bank has seen corporate deposits swell by 20% over the
last year, helping fuel an increase in its corporate lending -
in the third quarter alone, loans to the sector increased 13%.
"It's enormous growth," Moos said of the deposit inflows.
"Virtually all of it is euros or dollars. It's basically cash
coming from European or American banks back to us."
According to the Central Bank of Russia, despite a deep, oil
price-induced recession, corporate lending in the country is up
7.1% this year. The increase has been a lifeline for companies
locked out of capital markets, proving predictions of mass
defaults wrong.
MARKETS CLOSED
Although the vast majority of Russian companies are free to
tap global capital markets, sanctions and a precipitous drop in
oil and gas prices - Russia's main exports - have effectively
closed the market to many. Russian companies raised US$40bn
through 60 Eurobond deals in 2012. This year there have been
just five deals, raising under US$5bn.
Still, companies say access to finance remains unproblematic
and cheap, raising questions about the efficacy of sanctions
introduced last year to punish Russia for its role in the
Ukraine conflict. The sanctions were initially directed at
individuals close to the heart of Russian government but later
widened to ban some companies from accessing international
financial markets.
"There is a queue of Russian and foreign banks willing to
lend to us - we are taking constant calls," said Vsevolog
Rozanov, chief financial officer at unsanctioned Russian
conglomerate Sistema. "The best companies now have easier access
to credit - and at lower spreads over central bank rates - than
they did before the sanctions."
Two elements have been key in enabling the Russian financial
system to adapt to the partial closure of international capital
markets: assertive moves from the CBR to guarantee funding for
the country's banks following a collapse in the rouble last
year, and the repatriation of tens of billions of corporate
deposits.
The CBR's operations have flooded the banking system with
liquidity, helping offset lost international funding and deposit
outflows at smaller banks. At its height last December, the
central bank lent Rbs9.3trn (US$142bn) to the country's banks -
equivalent to 15% of their balance sheets - through various
operations.
"The Eurobond market is traditionally important for Russian
banks as a source of funding, but it is not the decisive
source," said Alexey Simanovsky, deputy chairman at the central
bank. "It is better to have access, but if there is no access
then banks find alternative sources. The economy needs financing
and will be financed."
EXCESS LIQUIDITY
At the same time, banks have seen their deposit levels grow
14% this year, according to the CBR. Larger banks have been
particular beneficiaries as Russians take their money out of
smaller banks perceived to be less safe. But mass conversion
into dollars and corporates repatriating overseas deposits has
also led to large inflows of dollars.
Such has been the influx of dollars that banks have begun to
wean themselves off the US$50bn dollar repo facility set up by
the CBR last year to guarantee access to hard currency.
"We have more than enough liquidity, especially in terms of
foreign currencies," said Ilya Polyakov, deputy chairman at
unsanctioned lender Rosbank.
Rosbank has used its excess liquidity from a large inflow of
deposits to help corporate clients locked out of international
markets. It was a mandated lead arranger on a US$750m loan for
Russian fertiliser company EuroChem, for instance, and a US$350m
loan for mining firm Polymetal. Neither company is under
financial sanctions.
The bank has grown its corporate loan book 7.5% so far this
year. Loan origination in the third quarter is double what it
was a year ago.
"We have been looking to increase our corporate loan book
for some time now, and the current situation has been a good
opportunity to do that - and to support new and existing clients
during these difficult times for the Russian economy," said
Polyakov. "Like state banks, we are actively trying to support
many of these companies."
Banks based in Russia have not been the only ones extending
loans. Gazprom filings show the oil company, which is not under
financial sanctions but which was shut out of global bond
markets for a year until last month, received a 350m one-year
loan from Italian lender Intesa Sanpaolo in January and a 300m
four-year loan from UniCredit in June.
JP Morgan led a US$500m three-year loan from a consortium of
international banks in April. Deutsche Bank led two such deals
amounting to a combined 360m earlier in the year. Banca IMI -
the investment banking arm of Intesa Sanpaolo - UniCredit and JP
Morgan were chosen to lead Gazprom's Eurobond when it returned
in October.
"Russian companies haven't been sitting around waiting for
bond markets to reopen," said Polyakov. "They've turned to their
back-up plans and have been out looking for alternatives sources
of financing such as bilateral loans and club deals: and in many
cases they have found them."
LUCRATIVE CLIENTS
Increased liquidity in the Russian banking system and
competition from international banks to be seen to be aiding
lucrative clients during their time of need has meant that many
large companies are able to borrow at lower rates - as measured
by the spread over central bank rates - than before the
sanctions regime kicked in.
Even sanctioned entities are benefiting from the situation.
Lukoil, which is subject to restrictions around its Arctic and
deepwater businesses and which hasn't issued a Eurobond since
sanctions started, more than trebled its short-term foreign
currency borrowings in the first half to US$1.1bn. During that
time its weighted-average annual interest rate dropped to 2.77%
from 4.44%.
Although international banks are unable to lend sanctioned
entities money for more than 30 days, Russian banks are free to
do so.
"It is our role to provide financing to the companies that
need it and that is what we have been doing over previous
months," said Alexander Morozov, CFO at the country's largest
lender, Sberbank, which is on the sanctions list. "We see the
current situation as an opportunity to expand our loan portfolio
in certain parts of the economy, such as exporters. We have an
excess of dollar liquidity at very low cost and we intend to use
it."
UNTENABLE
But some warn that the current situation is untenable and
that corporate financing requirements have decreased markedly
because of the ongoing oil-induced recession in Russia, leading
many companies to cut capital expenditure. When growth returns,
they argue, the banking system may prove insufficient to meet
corporate borrowing needs.
"Fixed assets are already stretched to capacity and, if the
Russian economy is to grow and increase its productive capacity,
then a huge amount of investment is needed," said Irackly
Mtibelishvily, chairman of banking for Citigroup in Russia.
"Local funding can only stretch so far; it is absolutely clear
that the country needs international capital markets. There has
to be some return to normality."
He thinks sanctions have not dented long-term appetite for
Russian corporate Eurobonds, and pointed to the two big deals in
October - one from Norilsk Nickel and the other from Gazprom,
both of which were heavily oversubscribed - as proof that many
investors are still lurking on the sidelines for when other
corporates return.
"A market of this size cannot just disappear," said
Mtibelishvily. "As the biggest economy in the region and the
biggest issuer of bonds - at least in past years - Russia is and
always will be extremely important to international investors."
FALLING RELIANCE
Much will depend, however, on how quickly sanctions are
lifted. Russia's external debt peaked at US$732bn last June.
With capital markets largely closed and the Russian financial
system adapting to the new reality, reliance on external capital
is falling. By September, external debt had fallen to US$521bn.
"We would hope that sanctions will be lifted soon since they
provide no effect anyway," said Morozov. "But we can make no
assumptions and so can't be reliant on the possibility of
international capital markets reopening. We have to have
alternative financing."
Some companies say that even if they were able to do a deal
right now, such is the low cost of funding within Russia - even
under sanctions - that it would make little sense.
"When you factor in the price of swaps and hedges, issuing
in the Eurobond market doesn't make any sense right now," said
Sistema CFO Rozanov. "The terms are much less appealing that
those on bilateral loan deals being pushed by many Russian and
foreign banks."
(Reporting by Gareth Gore and Michael Turner; Editing by
Matthew Davies and John Patrick)