MOSCOW, July 30 International credit and debit
card company Visa Inc said on Wednesday that a new wave of
U.S. economic sanctions is not affecting its work in Russia and
does not force it to stop serving Russian clients.
The U.S. Treasury on Tuesday imposed targeted sanctions on
Russian banks including VTB, its subsidiary Bank of
Moscow and Russian Agricultural Bank.
"The new package of U.S. economic sanctions is not
influencing the operations of Visa in Russia and does not force
Visa to halt or block operations of financial institutions who
have fallen under the sanctions," Visa said in a statement.
"We are continuing to process transactions in a normal way."
Earlier this year, Visa and its competitor MasterCard
stopped serving clients of several Russian banks targeted by
Western sanctions, prompting Moscow to tighten rules for foreign
card companies operating in Russia.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by
Lidia Kelly)