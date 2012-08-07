MOSCOW Aug 7 A botched Russian launch junked
two multi-million dollar satellites on Tuesday that were to
provide Indonesia and Russia with telecom services, adding to a
series of failures that have dogged the once-pioneering space
industry.
Russia's space agency said the failure of the upper stage of
the launch atop its workhorse Proton rocket led to the loss of
Indonesia's Telekom-3 and Russia's Express MD2 satellites.
The error after takeoff from the Russian-leased Baikonur
launch pad in Kazakhstan late on Monday replicates a mishap that
scrapped the $265-million Express AM-4 satellite last summer,
casting doubt on the reliability of the Russian rocket.
The space agency, Roskosmos, said in a statement that the
Briz-M booster had fired its engines on schedule, but they had
burned for only seven of the programmed 18 minutes and 5 seconds
needed to push the satellites into their planned orbit.
"The chances that the satellites will separate from the
booster and reach the designated orbit are practically
non-existent," a space industry source told the state news
agency RIA.
Launches of such Proton rockets will most likely be
suspended pending expert analysis of the failure, the Russian
industry source said.
Moscow, which carries out some 40 percent of global space
launches, is struggling to restore confidence in its industry
after a string of mishaps last year, including the failure of a
mission to return samples from the Martian moon Phobos.
Telkom-3, the first satellite Jakarta has purchased from
Moscow, was built by Russia's ISS-Reshetnev with communication
equipment made by French-led satellite maker Thales Alenia
Space. It had a capacity of 42 active transponders to cater to
the growing demand of Indonesia's satellite business service.
Express MD2 was a small communication satellite, made by the
Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Centre, for the
Russian Satellite Communications Company (RSCC).
(Reporting By Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)