MOSCOW Aug 7 Russia failed to launch two
multimillion-dollar satellites that were to have provided
Indonesia and Russia with telecom services, casting new doubt on
a once-pioneering space industry.
Russia's space agency said the failure of the upper stage of
the launch atop its workhorse Proton rocket led to the loss of
Indonesia's Telkom-3 and Russia's Express MD2 satellites.
The error happened after takeoff from the Russian-leased
Baikonur launch pad in Kazakhstan late on Monday. The total loss
of the two satellites was estimated at $100-$150 million, a
space industry source told Interfax news agency.
Moscow, which carries out 40 percent of global space
launches, is struggling to restore confidence in its industry
after a string of mishaps last year, including the failure of a
mission to return samples from the Martian moon Phobos and the
loss of a $265-million communications satellite.
Space agency Roskosmos said in a statement the Briz-M
booster had fired its engines on schedule but they had burned
for only seven of the programmed 18 minutes and 5 seconds needed
to push the satellites into orbit.
"The chances that the satellites will separate from the
booster and reach the designated orbit are practically
non-existent," an industry source told the state news agency
RIA.
Proton rocket launches will likely be suspended pending
analysis of the failure, the Russian industry source said.
"The last failures to a certain extent undermine Russia's
position as a country that provides space launch services," said
industry expert Yuri Karash, a member of the Russian Academy of
Cosmonautics.
Such mistakes strengthen Russia's competitors, such as
Europe's Arian rockets, Karash said, describing Russia's space
industry, struggling to recover after a generation of brain
drain and crimped budgets, as "not in the best condition by a
long shot."
He added, however, that problems with the Briz-M upper stage
did not necessarily throw into doubt the reliability of the
Proton booster as a whole.
Telkom-3, the first satellite Jakarta had purchased from
Moscow, was built by Russia's ISS-Reshetnev with communication
equipment made by French-led satellite maker Thales Alenia
Space. It had a capacity of 42 active transponders to cater to
the growing demand of Indonesia's satellite business service.
Express MD2 was a small communication satellite, made by the
Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Centre, for the
Russian Satellite Communications Company (RSCC).
(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Additonal repoting by
Gennady Novik; Editing by Janet Lawrence)